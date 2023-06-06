GRAYSON As of Tuesday, all five co-defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a murder plot that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Grayson man.
Joseph Ratcliff and Roger Ratcliff entered pleas for their roles in the murder of John Waggoner.
Waggoner was ambushed and stabbed to death in December 2020 and the investigation turned up a complex plan with a variety of parties and motives.
Brenda Clevenger, 64, William Smith, 45, Jacob Ruth, 44, Joseph Ratcliff, 32 and Roger Ratcliff, 72, were all charged with murder or complicity murder after giving conflicting stories to law enforcement in the hours following Waggoner’s death.
It was reported Clevenger arranged rides for Ruth and Smith to her home while simultaneously reaching out to Waggoner, telling him he could pick up money from her home.
Clevenger entered a guilty plea in September to an amended charge of second-degree complicity to commit manslaughter and she was sentenced to seven years in prison.
According to an eyewitness, Waggoner was attacked by three men upon entry of the residence before being stabbed to death.
The three men were later determined to have been Ruth, Smith and Joseph Ratcliff.
Smith later pled guilty to second-degree wanton endangerment, receiving a one-year sentence in exchange for his cooperation.
In January, Ruth accepted a deal from prosecutors in exchange for an amended charge of second-degree complicity to commit manslaughter for eight years in prison.
The last remaining defendants, Joseph and Roger Ratcliff, were set for a jury trial on Tuesday after a series of delays, but both elected to change their pleas to guilty instead.
As the investigation dragged along, co-defendants corroborated that it was Joseph Ratcliff who wielded the knife on the night of the murder.
On Tuesday, Joseph Ratcliff appeared alongside his counsel, Michael Curtis, who entered his notice of appearance six months ago.
Initially charged with complicity to commit murder, Joseph Ratcliff faced a superseding indictment charging him with tampering with physical evidence, as the murder weapon is thought to have been disposed of.
In exchange for his plea, Joseph Ratcliff received an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The two counts will run concurrent for a total of 15 years, with parole eligibility after 20% is served.
Members of Waggoner’s family were present during Joseph Ratcliff’s sentencing, stating they approved the sentence.
Lastly, Roger Ratcliff, who was determined to have little to no actual role in Waggoner’s killing, entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree wanton endangerment.
Roger Ratcliff’s sentence was for one year, but he was given credit for time served during home incarceration; Carter County Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips said Roger had been on house arrest for over two years.
On the night of Waggoner’s murder, an eyewitness said Roger Ratcliff hit her car with a walking stick and told her, “You’re not leaving.”
Initially, Roger Ratcliff told investigators he tussled with Waggoner on the night of his murder, but it was later determined he was only covering for his son, Joseph Ratcliff.
“His culpability was low compared to the others and only attempted to protect his son,” prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Barry Brandon Bradley said, with litigation spanning nearly three years, “We worked hard to get here.”