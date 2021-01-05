And then there were none, says Lynn Cassity, president of Cats Meow Feline Fosters.
Cassity, whose organization works with Tri-County Animal Shelter in Clearfield, said the Rowan County shelter was down to just one cat, Janiya, this week. Janiya, whom volunteers at Cats Meow say is sweet and loving despite her grouchy appearance, was in the shelter nearly two months before she was adopted; the two cats with whom she entered the shelter had been adopted.
Cassity said her foster group works closely with the shelter to manage the cat intake. It’s not unusual to take in 400 cats in a year. Cats Meow helps move them out of the shelter and into homes, either local ones or homes farther away, with the help of shelters in larger cities, where Cassity said it’s easier for cats to find a home.
“(Intake of cats) will probably slow down a little until spring,” she said. “I don’t think it will stop for a long period of time.”
Prime time for cats to breed is spring through fall, so there is a lull now.
Zero cats in need of a home was a surprise to volunteer Zexia Barnes of Morehead.
“I never thought I’d see the day, even at the beginning of December,” Barnes said. “We had 20-some cats and someone said, ‘Let’s try to get it down to zero for Christmas,’ but we didn’t make that.”
Tri-County Animal Shelter didn’t take cats when it started. After it began to accept felines in 2015, Cassity said it needed a rescue, so she formed one that functions with 10 volunteers that physically keep the rescue running.
“They work really well with us,” Cassity said of the shelter. “They vaccinate them and let us know if they’re there and if there’s a sick or injured cat.”
Once a week, Cats Meow takes as many as a dozen cats to a rescue in a larger city, but also provides adoption to area residents.
“We partner with PetSmart in Ashland, where we take cats to be adopted,” Cassity said. “We also transport weekly to a low-cost spay-neuter clinic operating with a vet in Paris.”
Cost to neuter a male cat is $35 and to spay a female cat is $45; there is a $5 transport fee.
The organization also sometimes traps feral cats for spay or neutering and releases them just to keep the population down.
Historically, dogs have been the priority of shelters because they tend to pose more of a public hazard than cats, as they can run in packs. But with such a long breeding season, cats can overwhelm a neighborhood in a short period of time.
Cassity said she hopes the public understands the function of the rescue and other shelters.
“It’s the responsible thing for people to do if they see a cat that’s friendly and needs a home to take it to the shelter,” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize there are people like us who work with the shelter to get them out and the shelter also works to get them adopted, too.”
