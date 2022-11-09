CATLETTSBURG Students filed out of Catlettsburg Elementary School on Wednesday searching the growing crowd of onlookers for familiar faces, with audience members made up of community and family doing the same.
“There’s our girl,” one lady exclaimed, pointing out a small girl in a purple coat as she stepped into one of the many lines of students gathering outside the school to celebrate the grand opening of a new playground.
While exciting for any child, this playground equipment was a little extra special, as it was entirely funded by one distinguished student’s valiant efforts.
Jenna Cumpston, now a middle schooler, started the expensive endeavor when she was elected as the student council president of Catlettsburg Elementary.
Former Catlettsburg principal Jeff Frasure addressed the group and recalled the first time Cumpston pitched the idea to him.
Frasure said he was overwhelmed at the cost of the new equipment and began to look at accumulating booklets that contained school related items, including playground equipment with Cumpston.
Frasure said he pointed out one piece of equipment could cost more than $100,000. But Cumpston was far from deterred.
She would go on to address the school board and go door to door to collect money for the cause.
Frasure said Cumpston contacted lawyers, city officials and eventually the head of Arby’s, who donated $30,000 and created a GoFundMe page that raised more than $1,000 on social media.
All in all, Cumpston raised more than $110,000 for the playground that, as of Wednesday, has come to fruition.
Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett was also in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Boblett, like Frasure, said it was a great day to be a wildcat and spoke of Cumpston’s drive, “The tenacity and effort as an 11 year old is inspiring.”
Boblett added that he anticipates one day addressing Cumpston as mayor or senator.
Speaking of mayor, Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day joined in on the celebration, leading the Catlettsburg cheer, with the children joining in unison:
“C-A-T-L-E-T-T-S-B-U-R-G Wildcats and we are the best,” echoed across the lot, with family members and local officials shouting along with the students.
Day thanked the Boyd County school system and volunteers who worked cohesively to make Cumpston’s dream a reality.
According to Day, future generations will be able to enjoy themselves long after Cumpston’s time at the school has ended, “all because of one little girl’s dream.”