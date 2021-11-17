CANNONSBURG Boyd County high school students spent their Tuesday evening in the school library learning about safe driving practices though the Kentucky Safe Driver and the National Safety Council.
“Alive At 25” is a four-hour program designed by the National Safety Council to help educate drivers ages 15 to 24 across the country. The program fulfills a requirement in the Kentucky Graduate Driver Licensing Program.
After passing the permit test between ages 16 and 20, permit holders must hold the permit for a minimum of 180 days, or six months, and be accompanied by a licensed driver 21 or older, according to drive.ky.gov.
The next phase is the intermediate phase, which places restrictions on the license holder, but does not require a licensed driver to be in the vehicle. It also lasts at least 180 days or until the person turns 18. During the permit or intermediate phase, they must also take the four-hour class in order to be eligible to receive a full unrestricted license.
Students were welcomed by Kentucky State Trooper Lt. Jim Shelton, who teaches the course in addition to his job with the KSP. Shelton’s experience as not only a driver, but as a State Trooper, allowed him to bring a variety of real world experiences to the class Tuesday night.
“Tonight we will go over laws, we’ll talk about specific traffic laws, DUIs and the dangers of DUI, texting and the dangers of texting and driving,” said Shelton. “We’ll talk about hazards that you see driving, we’ll talk about recognizing hazards, we’ll talk about how to react to the hazards you see and we’ll go over some true stories that have gone on. There’s a couple videos that’s gripping of teenagers making the wrong decision. One of the things we’ll talk about is the consequences of the decisions you make while driving. There’s consequences for those decisions.”
As the class began, Shelton shared a time he was driving home from vacation and encountered an irresponsible driver on the highway. He told the students how he handled the situation remaining calm and being responsible and safe. He acknowledged there are times even he wants to get angry with another driver, but it’s not the safest option.
The booklet for the class contained true stories of the outcomes of risky and irresponsible driving. The class began to talk about what is responsible and respectful.
The students wrote down the names of a few people most important to them and things they enjoy doing before diving into statistics about young drivers.
Shelton began to share statistics about drivers in the 15-24 age group. He told the students that the program is aimed to get them into the next driving age group alive, which is 25-44. The youngest age group is most likely to be injured or killed in a vehicular crash while driving due to a variety of reasons, but largely because of inexperience.
“We’re going to talk about some items tonight, like I said, decision-making and making sure they know all the laws of the road, the dangers of the roadway, making sure that they understand that this is not a toy that they are driving, it’s a motor vehicle,” said Shelton.
Vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of death for people ages 16-24, according to the program. Teen drivers are three times more likely to be in a fatal crash than those 20 and older, according to the National Safety Council.
Other statistics shared to the students are that 15- to 24-year-olds are approximately one of every eight drivers on the road, but one of every five crashes involves a driver under the age of 25. One of every four fatal crashes involves a driver under 25.
A video shared that more than a third of teen accidents are speed-related, one-fourth of young driver fatal accidents occur at intersections and one-fourth involve alcohol. More than half of young driver fatal crashes involve running off the road. A significant portion of accidents for young drivers involve stationary objects. Phone use is another increased risk for students. Half of fatalities in round driver fatal crashes, a seat belt is not being worn.
During the course, Shelton led the students through risky behaviors and how to modify them to be respectful and responsible drivers, and how to develop skills to be safe drivers with safe habits on the road.
Shelton asked the students questions about their driving behaviors and the students were honest about when they had and hadn’t participated in irresponsible or risky behaviors. Shelton commended them for their honesty and urged them to do better.