Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.