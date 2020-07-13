ASHLAND The AK Steel Self-Reliance Award Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, with the help of its selection committee and the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, would like to congratulate the 2020 winners.
The 65th annual AK Steel Self-Reliance Award winners are:
• First place: Joshua Griffith from Russell High School and Olivia Mulhearn from Boyd County High School
• Second place: Maxton Cantrell from Russell High School and Mary Betsy Germann from Paul G. Blazer High School
• Third place: Dustin Gifford from Boyd County High School and Emma Hill from Ashland Blazer High School
• Fourth place: Stephan Barker from Rose Hill Christian High School and Rachel Hanshaw from Fairview High School
The award encourages and honors the young men and women of the community who have worked hard to prepare themselves for the challenges of the future.