Cleveland-Cliffs, the company that purchased the AK Steel site, recently announced that the plant would not be used in the future. The company will proceed planning the demolition of the site, according to Cleveland-Cliffs Director of Communications Patricia Persico.
“We will be moving forward with demolition plans and preparing the site for other uses,” Persico said. “Presently there is no fixed timeline for the demolition."
Currently the company is still assessing the demolition, and it is uncertain how much of the existing equipment is able to be repurposed, or how much will need to be scrapped. Persico said that Cleveland-Cliffs will update plans in the future.
Tim Gibbs, of Ashland Alliance, said he is certain that everyone in the area has mixed feelings about the news.
“We have to be respectful,” Gibbs said. “This is a plant that at one time employed 8,000 people in our area. It was a plant that helped our country win wars, and funded the education of the families of those employees.”
Gibbs said that it is best at this point to consider the news of the demolition as a first, new step.
“The plant was shut down for three years, and I think we all knew this day was coming. But if it can’t remain AK Steel, then we have to look to the future. It is a very valuable spot on the river, 750 acres with an established infrastructure and rail setup, that can still be used to benefit the entire area. And everyone in the area, as well as the good people at Cleveland-Cliffs, should work together to bring what’s next.”