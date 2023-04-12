GREENUP Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall announced the Greenup County portion of the old AK Steel Ashland Works property is now listed with a realtor.
It currently belongs to Cleveland-Cliffs.
“I didn’t know if I would ever live long enough to see that happen, but it’s now listed with a broker,” Hall said. “They are working diligently to get that piece of land marketed.”
Hall said a section in Boyd County is not EPA-approved yet, but all of the property situated in Greenup County “as of today, has been approved by the EPA.”
Hall highlighted a few other exciting developments for the county, including King’s Daughters Medical Center President and CEO Sara Marks writing a letter of support in helping with the county’s broadband internet application.
He said the county has a verbal contract with a “very large corporation in Greenup County,” but he couldn’t divulge more details on Tuesday.
“I will make sure everybody knows everything we’re doing once papers are signed,” Hall said.
Hall also announced the construction of the new farmers market has been approved.
“The engineering has been completed, and there should be dirt moving within the next week or two,” Hall said. “This will be another asset to our county.”
Since Jan. 1, the county has utilized the services of 14 county-based contractors, according to Hall.
Hall said the county is working to get water to 25 homes on Rock Gate Road, and he and the commissioners are still working on the best solution to get sewer to Lloyd.
The newly formed Greenup County Economic Development Authority was set to meet on Wednesday.
Hall announced board members of that group (terms through June 30, 2027). They are the following: Aaron Thompson, Shawn Moore, Kristie Patterson, Kevin Fraley, Dustin Burchett, Drew King, Craig Hunt, Matthew Brent, Jeff Dupuy, Keith Wellman, Jacob Sizemore, Kevin Howard, Andy Zabrieszack, Rick Loperfido, James Stevens, Greg Logan, Joe Virgin, Earnie Duty and Joe Dillow.
Other notable items from Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting:
• Darren Gifford, of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, talked about the Rural Secondary Program, and said Greenup County will get $244,000 to use on county projects. KYTC will receive $261,000 to spend on state highway projects. Gifford said KYTC proposed to pave Ky. 503 (Naples Road) from the Boyd-Greenup line to Zabrieszack Lane in Argillite.
• Dustin Burchett, city administrator for Raceland, recognized first responders for their work on the scene of a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of Pond Run Road and U.S. 23 in Raceland. A 15-year-old female died after a tractor trailer and mini-van collided. Seven others in a mini-van survived. The driver of the tractor trailer was treated and released. Burchett said he truly believed first responders saved some lives that day.
Commissioner Earnie Duty II led a prayer for family and friends of the young woman who passed away.
• Duty said the county is one step away — one signature, according to Hall — on starting the dredging at the Greenup County boat ramp.
• Hall proclaimed April 22 “Kite Day” in Greenup County. An event will take place at McKell Middle that day.
• Greenup County Public Safety Director Buford Hurley reminded the court that this week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
• Due to primary election preparations, the next meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 9, at 9:30 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse in Judge Jeff Preston’s court.