ASHLAND In honor of Veterans Day, Dr. Teresa McKenzie will speak about the history of women in the military at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Room L275 of the College Drive Campus.
McKenzie is an Air Force veteran and currently serves as the accessibility and veterans’ services coordinator at Ohio University Southern.
McKenzie served five years in the United States Air Force, entering in 1988. She served as an inpatient psychiatry technician at three bases starting with Travis Air Force Base, where she was assigned to the Strategic Air Command at David Grant Medical Center.
She left Travis in August 1991 for her next duty assignment of Wiesbaden Regional Medical Center, Lindsey Air Station, Germany. She served at Wiesbaden Regional Medical Center during the first Gulf War.
Also, during her time in Wiesbaden, Teresa attended Airman Leadership School, where she was presented with the John Levitow Award. At the end of the Persian Gulf, with the closure of Lindsey Air Station, Teresa was reassigned to Andrews Air Force Base, MD, now known as Joint Bases Andrews. Andrews ultimately ended up being her last assignment, but not the end of her life as an Air Force veteran.
McKenzie was born in Ramseur, North Carolina, and relocated to the tri-state area in 1993, following her now husband, Paul, who is also an Air Force veteran. McKenzie worked as an outpatient therapist with Pathways.
In 1999, she started her higher education career as an outreach coordinator with the Ohio Appalachian Center for Higher Education, where she worked to increase the college-going rate in Appalachian Ohio. Along the way, she became a mom to two children, a daughter, Maya, and a son, Connor.
McKenzie has worked in higher education for more than 20 years and has spent most of that time working with students from diverse backgrounds.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in psychology from Western Carolina University, with a minor in guidance and counseling out of a desire to help others. In 2013, Teresa earned her master of science in education, focusing on professional development in higher education, and her doctorate in Adult Education from Capella University.
She recently completed a graduate certificate in Veterans Health from Ohio University. During her higher education career, McKenzie has co-facilitated conference workshops at the Tri-State Diversity Conference, presented at the Women in the Military Conference at the Huntington VA Medical Center, and co-facilitated classroom training. In addition to her role on campus, she also serves on the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year committee and plans Ohio University Southern’s annual Veteran’s Day tribute program on the Ironton campus.