ASHLAND A breakout session during the Appalachian Regional Commission’s takeover of downtown on Tuesday included a board of organizers dedicated to connecting the historically unconnected.
Hosted in the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center lobby, Connect Humanity’s Samantha Schartman, Brian Vo and Joshua Ball, of Shaping Our Appalachian Region, and Kari Collins with Red Bird Mission, Inc., served as speakers.
The group’s message highlighted the need for digital infrastructure, devices and skill building across Appalachian counties to eventually lead to economic growth for the region.
The talk contributed to ARC’s mission of bettering opportunities throughout the region by exploring strategies and funding that aims to remove digital barriers.
Director Schartman said Connect Humanity is a widespread operation helping communities gain access to the modern day digital society.
Vo, a Chief Investment Officer with Connect Humanity, said in 2023, access to the digital world is as essential as access to water, adding digital access is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.
“Life is operated this way,” Vo said.
The two agreed that the recent pandemic highlighted the issue in this particular neck of the woods as students were required to attend school online and jobs became remote.
According to the group, as more employment opportunities and even doctor’s appointments require digital access, the region requires an infrastructure (i.e. high-speed internet, affordable devices and technical support) to allow its populations to participate in a tech-savvy world.
With proper infrastructure to support the ever evolving technical world, Vo said Appalachians could finally gain financial inclusion and perks pertaining to education and important information.
“Our goal is to educate and raise awareness. The digital divide is real,” Schartman said. “There are communities hurting.”
Schartman also said the process wasn’t an overnight one, as it requires experts in several fields, from financial to sales to education to community outreach.
“The only way to do this is together,” Schartman said.