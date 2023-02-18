CATLETTSBURG Boyd County will be one of a few in the state to offer the program called “Pathways to Wellness.”
Offered by the Boyd County Extension Office, the program is in the pilot stages. Jacqueline Doucet, Boyd County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science, said changes will be made after the initial presentation to better serve the communities where it will be offered.
Doucet said “Pathways to Wellness” is about how lifestyles are affected by surroundings.
“We’re encouraging people to look beyond individual choices and behaviors and look at our living and working environment,” she said. “We will talk about community health and focus on community partnerships and collaborators and hope to build awareness and make and action plan making community health a priority.”
The first session will offer an overview of the community, she said, letting attendees know where Boyd County ranks in a variety of health issues, such as tobacco use.
In the second session, participants will learn how and how people can affect one another’s health habits, for good or bad.
The third session explores the “built environment,” which includes all of the physical parts of a location such as houses, buildings, streets and infrastructure, and how it affects the level of physical activity of the people who live there.
The final session examines the influence of culture on the health of its people. Doucet said an example in eastern Kentucky could be the tendency to delay health care, whether it be because of cost, access or a “grin-and-bear-it” mindset.
The goal, she said, is to find ways to improve everyone’s health and eliminate disparaties.
“If we can increase knowledge and confidence, we can increase our ability to take action to change aspects of our environment that impact health,” she said.
One advantage to living in the area is the tendency to have a personal relationship with lawmakers and leaders, which helps accomplish change in the community, Doucet said.
“We’re hoping this will really make people more aware of the needs of the community,” she said. “If they can take their knowledge and use it to empower themselves to create change in the community, it would be a worthwhile result for us.”
Sessions will be Feb. 28, March 7 and 21 and April 14 at the extension office. The program is free, but registration is required by calling the office at (606) 739-5184.