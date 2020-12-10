ASHLAND Many organizations have dealt with changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations such as Ashland In Motion, which depend on community events, have absorbed considerable blows.
AIM board’s president announced on Nov. 29, a day after what would have normally been Brunch & Browse on Small Business Saturday, that AIM is still in operation and “we look forward to getting back to full form in 2021, once it’s deemed safe and appropriate to do so.”
Wes Thompson disclosed to The Daily Independent last month that the board had to furlough Whitney Lowe, the only paid employee of the non-profit.
“Simply put, the organization would’ve bled out financially if we had continued to pay her monthly salary without any fundraising revenue coming in,” Thompson said. “It was in no way a reflection of her job or work.”
Lowe told TDI she was furloughed in May and had no intention of returning.
AIM’s director since August 2015, Lowe tendered her resignation and is officially stepping away from AIM, according to the Nov. 29 Facebook post.
“It’s been an honor to lead this amazing team and organization and I look forward to watching Ashland In Motion keep movin’ forward in the New Year!!” Lowe wrote on Facebook.
Thompson thanked Lowe “for all of your time spent, hard work and dedication to helping our organization grow and thrive every year you sat in the director’s seat. We wish you the best of luck as you move forward on your new chosen path.”
Thompson said Lowe’s shoes will be difficult to fill, but the board will soon speak with potential candidates to take over as director.
The next big would-be event normally associated with AIM is February’s Gravy Bowl. Thompson said while having the event in February is unlikely, “we are currently leaving all potential doors open.”
Other notable events attached to AIM are First Fridays and the Firkin Fest.
