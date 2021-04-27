ASHLAND Ashland In Motion has announced some changes to its staff.
Holly Stone has been named director and Elizabeth Hensley has been named director of strategic communications.
Stone was most recently a career assessment specialist and special educator at Collins Career and Technical Center. She has worked in the Greenup County and Russell school systems over the last two decades.
“I am optimistic about our upcoming schedule and cannot wait to bring more engaging events to our area," Stone said. The Ashland native has a bachelor of arts degree in park and recreational programming from the University of Mississippi and a master of arts degree in special education from Morehead State University. Stone is a recipient of the Diederich Scholarship, awarded to local Kentucky students who demonstrate outstanding character and promise as evidenced by work ethic and service to others.
"We know this year will be unlike any other while trying to navigate a pandemic and begin the economic recovery process, but we are certain there is a safe and fun way forward,” Stone said.
Hensley, originally from Huntington, moved to Ashland almost a decade ago. She earned a master of arts in journalism degree from Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, where she majored in public relations. Hensley is currently the marketing specialist for Ashland Credit Union, where she has specialized in writing, graphic design, advertising and special events for 13 years.
A nonprofit formed in 1989, AIM is formerly known as Ashland Main Street. In 2014, the organization became independent, and despite the name change, the mission and goals of the organization remain the same: to revitalize downtown Ashland and maintain a vibrant environment that fosters and inspires cultural and economic growth.
For more information, email Hensley at Elizabeth.Hensley@ashlandinmotion.org.