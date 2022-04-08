Chris Ailster will lead the way at McKell Middle School.
Ailster is the current vice principal and will take on the lead role July 1. Nathan Sutton has been the principal for 11 years and is moving to Central Office to become Greenup County’s Director of Pupil Personnel.
This won’t be Ailster’s first time as a principal in the district. Four of Ailster’s 27 years in education were as the principal at Wurtland Elementary School. Ailster taught science at McKell for 15 years and served as Greenup’s District Athletic Director for three years. He returned to McKell Middle as the vice principal five years ago.
Ailster is a graduate of Greenup County High School and believes his connections with the community are a strength he brings to the role.
"I am very familiar with the students and community of McKell Middle School,” said Ailster. “I often tell students, I remember when I taught their mom or dad in class in the same building. Then I follow up … which means I am old! Students always seem to appreciate the feeling you know who they are and where they come from which makes me more relatable to them.”
Sutton said he’s the right replacement.
“There isn't a better person to be the principal than Chris Ailster,” said Sutton. “Mr. Ailster is a great man. He knows our community, the people, the students. No one wants McKell Middle School to be great more than him.”
Ailster said Sutton is allowing him to take one some more of the leadership responsibilities for the remainder of the year to help in the transition. Ailster said he has begun the planning process for next year. He is examining the school’s needs and resources available for the coming year.
The largest hurdle is returning to normalcy falling multiple school years interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ailster. He is hopeful the next school year doesn’t have those disruptions.
“The biggest thing is students need the daily routine with as little interruptions to the school year as possible,” said Ailster.
He views the role as support rather than top dog.
“My role as a principal is to support the students and staff in any way possible to ensure everyone has (the) opportunity to be successful,” said Ailster. “Someone called me ‘boss’ the other day, I have never associated with myself as being a boss. From my perspective, we are all in this together, and if that means I have to take class due to a teacher being out or picking up a broom or mop to clean a floor, that's what I'll do.”
Superintendent Traysea Moresea said it’s the heart and value he places on others that will make him successful in the role.
“Mr. Ailster has a true heart for students and their enjoyment of school,” said Moresea. “He values staff, students and the community. His decisions always reflect what is best for kids. I am excited and honored to work with him in this new position.”
His heart and career is largely tied not just to Greenup County Schools, but very specifically McKell Middle School.
“I feel an obligation to the students, staff and community to continue the success of McKell Middle School,” said Ailster. “I have spent a large portion of my time in education at McKell, it’s a part of me and who I am now as a professional.”
The return to McKell and now stepping into the lead position after beginning his career in the school is quite poetic.
“He is a great educator and will lead the school in the right direction,” said Sutton. “He started his education career teaching at MMS and being the principal is an awesome way for him to bookend his exceptional career. I am very happy for him; he will do great things at McKell Middle!”
