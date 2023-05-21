ASHLAND The winners of the Ashland High School Class of 1961 Scholarship for 2023 are Ashland Blazer Seniors Robert Maxwell Whitlock and Mya Rose Chaffin.
Robert Whitlock, son of Jennifer Sue Moore, plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University in the fall to attain a bachelor of science in nursing. During his years at Blazer, Whitlock has achieved a 3.64 unweighted GPA while also working at Chick-Fil-A.
Mya Chaffin, daughter of Jennifer Basenback, plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study early childhood education to become a teacher. During her years at Blazer, Chaffin has achieved a 3.25 unweighted GPA. While at Blazer, she also worked at McDonald's, participated in her church youth program and provided babysitting care in her community.
Each graduate will receive $2,000 toward education.
Each year since 2004, a committee of classmates in the Ashland High School Class of 1961 reviews and selects two seniors from Blazer to each receive the scholarship.
The first few years, there were two scholarships of $1,000 each awarded. Beginning in 2009, the amount of scholarship was increased to $1,500 for each of the two Blazer students selected. Then in 2017, the amount was raised to $2,000 per student to reflect the rising cost of tuition.
The class has awarded 39 student scholarships for a total of $61,000 since its inception.
Any Blazer Senior student may apply and must complete an application.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the AHS Class of 61 scholarship fund may send donations to Susie Carter at 4335 Ferguson Drive, Ashland, KY 41101.