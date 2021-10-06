The following upcoming meetings in October involving the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy (KOAP) will be in person and by video teleconference:
• Oct. 12: The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board (KADB) KDA/Kentucky Proud Recipient Review Committee will meet at 9 a.m. by video teleconference with committee members participating from remote locations. The teleconference may be accessed at bit.ly/3CRikSS. Meeting ID: 818 4597 8872 Passcode: kyproud21
The KADB Kentucky Horticulture Council Recipient Review Committee will meet at 2 p.m. by video teleconference with committee members participating from remote locations. The teleconference may be accessed at bit.ly/3CRikSS Meeting ID: 859 5674 8568 Passcode: hort1012
• Oct. 14: The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) and KADB Joint Planning meeting will be at 1 p.m. in person at the Capitol Plaza Convention Center in Frankfort. The public may join in person or view via teleconference at bit.ly/3ork01z Meeting ID: 857 0244 6052 Passcode: 1014
• Oct. 15: The KADB Red Application Review Committee will meet at 8 a.m. in person at the Capitol Plaza Convention Center in Frankfort. The public may join in person or view via teleconference at bit.ly/39SR3D6. Meeting ID: 846 9948 7249 Passcode: 1015
The KAFC and KADB Joint Planning meeting will continue at 9 a.m. EDT in person at the Capitol Plaza Convention Center in Frankfort. The public may join in person or view via teleconference access as outlined above.
The KAFC will have its monthly business meeting at 10 a.m. by video teleconference with board members meeting in person at the Capitol Plaza Convention Center in Frankfort. The meeting can be viewed via teleconference access as outlined above.
The KADB will have its monthly business meeting at 11 a.m. — or upon adjournment of the KAFC business meeting, by video teleconference with board members meeting in person at the Capitol Plaza Convention Center in Frankfort. The meeting can be viewed via teleconference access as outlined above.
The KADB/KAFC Joint Hemp Committee will meet 30 minutes after adjournment of the KADB business meeting. The meeting can be viewed via teleconference access as outlined above.
The KADB White Application Review Committee will meet immediately following the KADB/KAFC Joint Hemp Committee meeting. The meeting can be viewed via teleconference access as outlined above.
The KADB Blue Application Review Committee will meet immediately following the KADB White Application Committee meeting. The meeting can be viewed via teleconference access as outlined above.
Meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend.