In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left, talks about the role of attorney general in Frankfort, Ky., shortly before Daniel Cameron, right, is sworn in as Kentucky's attorney general. Partisan bickering is nothing new in Kentucky, but tensions are ratcheting up as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Beshear, a Democrat, is fending off legal challenges from Cameron, a Republican, over his executive actions during the pandemic.