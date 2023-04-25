CANNONSBURG The frontrunner in the GOP Gubernatorial primary made his pitch to local Republicans Monday for help getting over the finish line in the May 16 election.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke to about 50 supporters at the Boyd County Community Center, where he railed against Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear and Democrat President Joe Biden, stating their respective administrations have created "the perfect conditions for the far left to destroy the values of Kentucky, the coal industry and devastate the pensions of teachers, police officers and first responders."
The visit comes as Kelly Craft, a former ambassador for Donald Trump, is experiencing a bump in the polls, narrowing her second-place gap to Cameron's.
Currently, Beshear — who visited Morehead Monday — is ahead of all the Republican contenders in the polls. At the beginning of the year, he held an approval rating of 61% in Kentucky, the highest for a Democrat governor in the country.
Cameron said he isn't running on commercials, but on his track record as the AG. He said during his time in office, he has fought against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, lockdown protocols and for the values of "God, family and community."
Cameron kept his speech mainly focused on culture war issues such as abortion and education curriculums. He also called for work requirements for those on Medicaid and using the governor's office as "a bully pulpit to secure our southern border."
"Our governor has stayed silent on this issue, but this is how we can prevent fentanyl from coming into the country," he said. "If I am elected as governor, I intend to use that position similar to how Greg Abbott is using it in Texas or Ron DeSantis in Florida to advocate for a stronger border."
Boyd County Republican Chairman and current economic development director Hunter Boyd said there's a packed field in the primary with "many quality candidates."
"No matter who wins, our main goal after May 16 is to make sure Andy Beshear is a one-term governor," Boyd said.
