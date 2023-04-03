ASHLAND City officials in Catlettsburg and Ashland said cleanup efforts are under way after gale force winds caused damage in the county seat and Boyd County's biggest city.
On Saturday, the winds caused the old plumbing supply building on Louisa Street in Catlettsburg to cave in. No one was in the building at the time and luckily no one was hurt.
As of Monday, city crews had that portion of the street detoured. Mayor Faith Day said it is likely the road will remain closed into next week.
She said the property owner is currently in the process of working on a plan to level the building.
"We haven't given notice yet, but it's our understanding that he's working on it," she said. "If he can't get it tore down, it will fall on us."
With the eastward-facing wall torn open like an old can of sardines and the front floor crushed like a pop can going to the scrapper, Day said without a doubt the building will have to come down.
In Ashland, Acting City Manager Mark Hall (who normally heads the Department of Utilities) said Central Park should reopen Tuesday morning, with the exception of the playground on the westward side where a tree smashed into the equipment.
He said contractors should be out this week to assess the damage and go from there.