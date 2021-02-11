Mayor Matt Perkins and the Board of Ashland City Commissioners plowed through Thursday’s meeting swiftly and efficiently after they opened the virtual event by singing the praises of work crews dealing with icy, snowy conditions that wreaked havoc on roadways and power in the area.
The commission approved all eight items listed on the consent agenda during the 29-minute meeting.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she is proud of the Ashland Fire Department for submitting two grant applications.
One is for the 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The objective is to purchase an aerial ladder truck worth up to $1 million. The grant would assist in the funding, and the city’s match would be approximately $200,000.
The other is an application to the AEP Foundation for the purchase of six AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) for $17,000. The grant would have a city match of between $2,000-$3,000 paid from AFD’s tools/equipment budget line item.
One particular consent-agenda item deviated from the norm.
At no cost to the city, Big Star Films will shoot a music video on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 1-5 p.m. on Bath Avenue between 14th and 17th Streets. City Manager Mike Graese said he plans to include these types of events, though, to “highlight what’s going on.” It said this is a good chance to feature “the beauty of our city.”
The commission approved the following other five items:
• Authorizing payment of $7,790 to GRW for services provided for bidding the water treatment plant SCADA, the instrumentation upgrade project and backwash studies for the Department of Utilities.
• Authorizing $31,250 to ALLPRO for viral pathogen cleaning for COVID-19 at the transportation center and for five city buses for July-December 2020 — 100% of cost is covered by Ashland Bus System CARES funding for COVID-19.
• Probationary appointment (one without tenure or continuing contract) of a laboratory technician in the wastewater treatment plant — salary is $40,031; benefits total $32,343.
• Probationary appointment of a wastewater treatment operator — salary $26,351; benefits $28,006.
• Probationary appointment of a solid waste worker — salary $24,421; benefits $27,394.
Earlier in the meeting, Graese and City Attorney Jim Moore clarified the process of obtaining an alcohol license hasn’t changed within the city just because Boyd County went wet. All license requests must be approved by the city and state. Make inquiries to the economic development department at (606) 327-2005.
“We want to help people be successful in this endeavor,” Graese said.
Graese said the city’s streets department was working on more than 30 downed trees and limbs as of noon on Thursday. Several roads were closed or partially closed. He commended Kentucky Power crews, Ashland Police, Ashland Fire and others for their tireless efforts. The sanitation crews could not work on Thursday, but they plan to be back on normal duty Friday, according to Graese.