ASHLAND On Wednesday, the Ashland Fire Department saved a woman from a flooded car on Beech Street after a flash flood stalled her car.
According to Chief Greg Ray, the woman was at the end of Beech Street when water came from over the hill from behind and got her car stuck. AFD crews and the Ashland Police Department responded within minutes and got the woman out.
Ray also noted a house on Beech and Floyd also was hit the flash flood.
"I've never seen anything like it in that area before," Ray said.
Mayor Matt Perkins, who happened onto the scene, said he was impressed by the professionalism and prompt response from fire and police.
(606) 326-2653 |