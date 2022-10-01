Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
9/24 21:51 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. The detector head was removed, maintenance notified, and alarm was reset.
9/25 14:38 AFD responded to 1113 Bath Ave. for a tree down onto a residence. Crews found a tree had fallen onto the porch roof of a 2-story structure causing moderate damage to the porch area. Crews secured the area and checked the main structure for any structural damage. Occupants were advised to contact a tree removal company.
9/25 16:12 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a smell of gas outside of the building. Crews investigated with air monitors and found no issues.
9/26 11:44 AFD responded to 3302 Morgan Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated using air monitors and could not find any issues. Crews found issue to be a malfunctioning alarm. Crews replaced 2 smoke detectors while on scene for the resident.
9/26 13:47 AFD responded to 3421 Central Ave. for a possible natural gas leak. Crews investigated the area using air monitors and could not find any issues.
9/26 16:13 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/27 09:28 AFD responded to 3009 Blackburn Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews found a smoke alarm with low batteries. Crews changed out batteries in all detectors.
9/27 09:42 AFD responded to 2844 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to steam from sanitation equipment. Alarm was reset.
9/27 10:27 AFD responded to 207 15th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to dust from construction. Alarm would not reset. Occupants advised to contact alarm company.
9/27 13:47 AFD responded to 2609 Virginia Ave. for a gas leak. A backhoe had struck a gas line outside of the residence. Crews secured the area and stood by until Columbia Gas arrived on scene.
9/27 19:36 AFD responded to 2239 29th St. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
9/28 10:36 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/28 10:47 AFD responded to 2862 Court St. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated with air monitors and could not detect any issues.
9/28 12:27 AFD responded to 1300 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews were cancelled while responding by the alarm company. Theatrical smoke used in a production activated the alarm.
9/28 12:37 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/28 13:12 AFD responded to 4222 Valleyview Dr. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the homeowner. Alarm was activated due to cooking and was reset.
9/28 14:12 AFD responded to 3629 Valleyview Dr. for a trash fire. Occupant was burning brush in the rear of the structure. Fire was extinguished.
9/28 14:24 AFD responded to 2422 Crawford St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews found the alarm chirping due to a low battery. Crews replaced carbon monoxide detector and installed smoke detectors throughout the residence.
9/28 23:34 AFD responded to 4539 Valleyview Dr. for a fire alarm and smell of smoke in the residence. Crews investigated and found no problems. Occupant was advised to replace hardwired smoke detector and crews installed 2 smoke detectors in the residence.
9/29 12:18 AFD responded to 2233 Pollard Rd. for a vehicle fire. Crews found a vehicle fully involved in fire upon arrival next to a garage. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the adjacent garage.
9/29 13:22 AFD responded to 1414 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Occupant reset the alarm.
9/29 14:46 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
9/23 11:26 AFD responded to 52nd St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
9/24 08:04 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had originally been in the Walmart parking lot on Riverhill Dr. and came through the wooded area, ending up in the Town Center Mall parking lot striking a telephone pole. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing the area of debris.
9/28 09:59 AFD responded to 17th St. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing debris from the roadway. Crews remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.
9/28 18:16 AFD responded to 10th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No accident was found. A vehicle was disabled in the roadway due to a front wheel coming off the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was repairing the vehicle.
Rescues
9/23 15:19 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. to assist in locating a missing person. Crews searched the area and individual was located inside of KDMC by Security.
9/23 18:17 AFD responded to the 3300 Block of S. 29th St. to assist in a missing 9-year-old. Child was located on 29th St. by APD.
9/25 16:33 AFD responded to 506 9th St. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews found occupants had already exited the elevator, but it was malfunctioning. Crews secured power to the elevator and notified maintenance.
9/29 13:09 AFD responded to 1400 College Dr. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Before power was secured, the elevator began to move. The elevator returned to the basement and opened to let the occupants out. Crews secured power to the elevator and notified maintenance.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 lift assistance incidents.
Public Service
AFD performed 2 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 9 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections, 5 consultations, and installed smoke detectors in a residence.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: More than 150 people in the United States die from accidental caron monoxide poisoning every year. Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless. Make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms in central locations on every level of your home and test them monthly. Alarms more than 7 years old should be replaced.
Training
AFD crews completed training in standpipe operations for multi-floor buildings.
Other News
The AFD welcomed recruit Cameron Thomas. Recruit Firefighter Thomas will go through a 6-week training program before being assigned to a company.
The AFD congratulates Firefighter Cody Clark on the completion of his 1-year probation. Firefighter Clark is assigned to Engine 1 at Central Station on 1-Turn.