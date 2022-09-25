Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
9/16 04:08 AFD responded to 2108 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a floor sander being used in the residence.
9/17 12:22 AFD responded to 461 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
9/17 18:32 AFD responded to the 3100 Block of Simpson Rd. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a resident burning approved materials in an approved burn pit.
9/17 22:47 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/18 13:03 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/19 11:27 AFD responded to 917 Prospect Ave. for a trash fire. Occupant was burning brush materials. Occupant extinguished fire.
9/19 11:31 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/19 19:49 AFD responded to Beverly Blvd. and Englewood Ave. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found phone lines being ran by utility company that had been left for the day. No other problems were found.
9/19 21:12 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/20 13:37 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Maintenance changed out the detector head and the alarm was reset.
9/20 19:47 AFD responded to 2445 Clinton St. for a utility line entangled in a vehicle. Crews removed a fiber optics line from the ladder rack of a van.
9/20 23:13 AFD responded to the area around 711 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
9/21 11:14 AFD responded to 1213 Gallaher Dr. for a structure fire. Crews found a working fire in a single-story residential structure. Crews found fire in 2 bedrooms extending into a hallway upon entry. Fire was extinguished quickly. Fire damage was limited to both bedrooms and the hallway area, smoke and water damage was sustained throughout the rest of the structure. One firefighter fell through the floor of the residence during the incident. He was treated on scene by BCEMS and remained on duty. The fire is under investigation.
9/21 19:00 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a therapy room hall. No problems were found. Alarm was reset.
9/22 10:06 AFD responded to the 2400 Block of Boone St. for a burning complaint. Resident was burning debris between some buildings. Resident extinguished the fire.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
9/17 09:46 AFD responded to 200 Providence Hill Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
9/18 20:53 AFD responded to 1621 Beverly Blvd. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
9/21 10:06 AFD responded to 10th St. and Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
9/17 11:07 AFD responded to Landsdowne Dr. for a missing 5-year-old. Units were cancelled while responding when child was found.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to6 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 5 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 4 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 3 residences.
AFD crews completed 3 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections, 4 consultations, and 1 fire investigation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Smoke outside and make sure that cigarettes are disposed of properly. One in four home fires are caused by smoking materials.
Training
AFD crews completed emergency medical technician refresher training.