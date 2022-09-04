Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
8/26 15:41 AFD responded to 3305 13th St. for a fire alarm. Occupants stated they smelled an odor of gas in the building. Crews checked using air monitors and found no problems.
8/27 01:21 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
8/28 17:58 AFD responded to 43rd St. and Daniels St. for a tree down across the roadway. Crews removed tree from the roadway.
8/29 03:20 AFD responded to 2927 Greenup Ave. for a report of smoke in the area. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
8/29 09:26 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
8/29 10:43 AFD responded to 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smell of natural gas in the structure. Crews investigated with a air monitor and found high levels of carbon monoxide. Crews secured utilities and requested Columbia Gas respond. Building was ventilated and scene turned over to Columbia Gas.
8/29 10:55 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
8/29 20:43 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
8/30 12:45 AFD responded to 940 Prospect Ave. for a smell of smoke in the residence. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
9/1 19:21 AFD responded to the 3100 Block of Winchester Ave. for smoke in the area. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
9/1 21:15 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/1 22:24 AFD responded to 1012 Stella Dr. for an odor investigation. Occupant stated that they could smell a chemical smell in apartment. Crews checked with air monitors and could find no problems. Maintenance crews advised they had used deodorizer earlier in the day in sewer lines.
Rescues
8/28 07:55 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews used Firefighter Service keys to recall elevator and remove trapped occupant. Elevator was reset.
8/28 14:21 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews checked both elevators and they were working properly. Crews secured power to passenger elevator and advised maintenance of issue.
8/30 14:12 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Upon arrival, maintenance advised the occupants were out of the elevator. Maintenance secured power to the elevator and were calling a service technician to repair.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 6 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 12 preplans of businesses.
AD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
The inspection bureau had 25 Inspections, 3 consultations and 1 smoke alarm install.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Special smoke alarms that vibrate or have flashing lights are available for people that may be hearing or vision impaired. Make sure you have the right smoke for friends or family that may need special assistance.
Training
AFD crews completed training in operating new Engine 1, hazardous materials, and CPR recertifications.