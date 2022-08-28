ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Aug. 19 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Aug. 19: area around 13th Street and Blackburn Avenue for a smell of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated and found no problems in the area.
Aug. 19: 2119 Belmont St. for a trash fire. Crews found a trash fire in the rear of the residence and extinguished the fire.
Aug. 19: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an eighth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 20: 140 Cheshire ln. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 20: 4023 Southview Dr. for a fire alarm. Crews were canceled while responding by the homeowner.
Aug. 20: 2516 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in the ductwork detectors. No problems were found upon investigation. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 20: 2516 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Same issue as previous response. Crews investigated and found no problems. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 20: 29th Street and Central Avenue for a possible trash fire. Crews investigated the area and could not find any issues.
Aug. 20: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 20: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Crews removed smoke from the building and reset the alarm.
Aug. 22: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fifth floor apartment due to a small fire in a microwave oven. Fire was out upon arrival. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 22: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a seventh floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 22: 2519 Bradley Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 24: 1604 Lexington Ave. for a report of smoke in the basement of the structure. Crews investigated and found smoke due to Sewer Department smoke testing in the area.
Aug. 24: 531 Eden Pl. for a trash fire. Crews found a small fire in an approved fire pit in the rear of the residence.
Motor vehicle accidents
Aug. 19: 13th Street and Ramey Street for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating one injury and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
Aug. 19: Winchester Avenue and 12th Street for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Crews checked for injuries and assisted with clearing of the roadway.
Aug. 22: 1740 Central Ave. for a bicycle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
Aug. 23:1537 Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Vehicle had struck a utility pole. Crews assisted with treating one injury and notified utilities of pole damage. Vehicle accident also caused damage to a nearby business. Crews also assisted with clearing of the roadway.
Aug. 23: 1300 block of Greenup Ave. for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Crews assisted in treating one injury and assisted in providing traffic control.
Rescues
Aug. 24: 3101 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Upon arrival, crews used firefighter service keys to recall elevators to the ground floor. Both elevators were empty when recalled.
Aug. 25: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Crews used firefighter service keys to gain access to the elevator and found a walker jammed in the door. Crews removed the walker and the elevator started working properly.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 10 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to four overdose incidents resulting in three patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to one lift assistance incident.
Public service
AFD performed two public service assistance calls.
Fire prevention
AFD crews completed preplans on two businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed nine inspections and six consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Extension cords should never be used for permanent wiring. They should only be used temporarily and never run them under rugs or through doors and windows. This can damage the cord and cause a fire or injury.
Training
AFD crews completed training on hose operations, rope rescue, and drivers training.
Other news
The new Engine 1 was placed in service on Aug. 24. The engine is a 2022 Sutphen custom pumper. This engine is equipped with a 1,500 gallon per minute pump and has a 1,500-gallon water tank, making it the largest capacity water tank in our fleet.
The funding for the engine was obtained through the Assistance to Firefighter grant that the AFD received in 2019. The engine cost $513,000 and the grant covered $409,090 of the cost.
This engine will be housed at our central station and serve the downtown area as the first responding engine company. Department personnel have worked for the last two weeks on mounting all the equipment that will be carried on the truck, which also saved on costs.
Since 2015, the AFD has been awarded grants on 18 different occasions for various amounts. The total of these grants amounts to $1,282,435. The AFD has obtained various pieces of equipment, fire prevention materials, and personnel protective equipment with them.
All these grants were researched and written by various department members. Through their work and the support of our city administration, the AFD continues to meet the needs of our community.