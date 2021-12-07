ASHLAND A rash of fires in the City of Ashland are — for all intents and purposes — isolated incidents, but it points to issues that can persist as the weather turns colder, according to the fire department.
Since Thanksgiving Day, Deputy Fire Chief Steve Alley said the fire department has responded to six structure fires in the city, with the last one on early Monday morning.
Two those fires involved space heaters at occupied homes, two involved vacant and abandoned houses and another appeared to be intentionally set, Alley said.
The two space heater fires occurred back to back, on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Alley said in the Thanksgiving Day fire, a home in the 1600 block of Hilton Avenue caught fire as a result of a space heater being too close to furniture and clothing, resulting in three to five rooms burning up and being damaged by smoke.
In the Nov. 26 fire in the 3400 block of Ladoca, Alley reported a neighbor saw smoke coming out of a second-story window. Finding the front door open and no one home, the neighbor took a pot of water and was able to put it out prior to the arrival of fire crews, according to Alley.
The cause of that fire was determined to be a wicker basket full of clothes next to an oil-filled space heater, Alley said. The occupant of the home said she must’ve accidentally turned it on when she moved some clothes prior to leaving the house, Alley said.
Alley said the best practices to prevent these types of accidents is to keep all flammable materials — like clothes, furniture and curtains — at least 3 feet away from space heaters, keep a carbon monoxide detector in the home with an oil heater, follow manufacturer recommendations for the make and model of the space heater and to use the correct gauge of cordage when using extension cords.
“Those thin wire cords can get overloaded real quick,” he said.
On Nov. 27, 208 34th Street — an abandoned house on the slate for city demolition — caught fire on its exterior, near the electric meter box, which appeared to be live, Alley said. Fire crews managed to knock that down pretty quick and cut the utilities to the home, Alley said.
Neighbors told firefighters that there had been people coming in and out of the home.
The following day, Nov. 28, 2224 Greenup Avenue — the abandoned two-story next to the vape shop — went ablaze, resulting in the roof partially collapsing, Alley said. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control — while the cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined, the working theory is that the fire was caused by the use of Sterno cans inside, either for heat or cooking, Alley said.
“There was no damage to the business next door; our guys did a tremendous job,” Alley said.
Dec. 4 saw a flash fire in the 600 block of Gartrell Street — the origin of that fire was at the kitchen door, Alley said. While the case is still under investigation, Alley said it appears the fire was caused by a someone stuffing clothing between the screen door and the kitchen door and lighting it on fire.
According to Alley, the house was condemned the day prior.
“The police are looking into that matter,” Alley said.
On Monday at 3:08 a.m., 208 34th Street caught fire again, becoming fully involved, according to Alley. Fire crews were able to establish a line and keep the fire from spreading to other houses, Alley said. That fire is also under investigation by Capt. Richard Carr.
“The area where Capt. Carr has the origin narrowed down to is an area where we found a mattress on the floor,” he said. “Last night (Sunday night) was pretty warm, so I can’t imagine they lit a fire for warmth, but you never know.”
Alley said the burning of abandoned buildings to stay warm is a problem that ebbs and flows, based on the temperature outside and the amount of people on the streets.
“In some cases, people are trying to stay warm or cooking food,” he said. “As the seasons change, and depending on the influx of homeless people in the city, you can see some this happening. I think the city has been pretty proactive in getting these structures tore down to prevent this.”
Alley said neighbors to abandoned buildings need to keep their eyes open and report suspicious activity around those dwellings.
“If you can report it, you can stop the problems before they occur,” Alley said. “If a building is abandoned, it’s abandoned for a reason. It’s hazardous. If the house is boarded up, you need to stay out of them.”
Jeremy Holbrook, the director of the Neighborhood, said CaRES offers a main contact point for houseless people looking for a way out of the cold. CaRES is a referral service that can get people to shelters like the Salvation Army, Shelter of Hope and Safe Harbor.
“They can make the phone calls and get you into the best place for you,” Holbrook said. “Think of it like when you go to the ER with a kidney stone. The doctor will check your blood pressure and other vital signs to get a good idea of what's going on. That’s what CaRES does with its clients’ situations.”
Holbrook also said CaRES can get folks in touch with resources for utility assistance as well, so they don’t have to turn to risky ways to stay warm.
With the weather turning cold, Holbrook said he couldn’t imagine having to go to such extremes.
“I’ve been blessed to have a good family and to have been employed most of my life,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s like to be in survival mode. What do people do? I can’t fathom it. What a terrible truth for where we are.”
