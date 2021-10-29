ASHLAND Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray recognized six promoted firefighters Thursday at the City Commission meeting.
Ray said last year due to COVID, the department didn't get the opportunity to recognize the new promotions before the commission, so he wanted to make sure the promoted firefighters “got the recognition they deserve.”
The following fighters were promoted last year:
•Will McKenzie was promoted to Battalion Chief in September 2020. McKenzie has been with AFD for eight years, with a total of 23 years of firefighting experience.
•Brad Kitts was promoted to Captain in May 2020. He has seven years with AFD and previously served as the Chief of the Huntington Airport Fire Department.
•Sam Horn was promoted to captain in September 2020. He has eight years with AFD and is “walking in his grandfather's footsteps.”Ray said the elder Horn also served as a fire captain for AFD.
•Todd Selvage was promoted to Engineer in September 2020. He has eight years with AFD and serves on the Ohio Task Force Team, which was deployed to the Surfside collapse earlier this year to conduct search and rescue.
•Odis Sturgill was promoted to Engineer in September 2020. He has seven years with AFD and worked as a registered nurse at King's Daughters Medical Center prior to serving as a firefighter.
•Nate Stidham was promoted to Engineer in September 2020. He has served seven years with AFD.