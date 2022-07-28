The Ashland Fire Department sent six men down state Thursday to assist with rescue efforts in the flash floods that slammed Perry, Floyd and surrounding counties.
Chief Greg Ray said the department sent four men with two rubber rafts, while two other firefighters are coming along from Russell Fire to help. On Thursday, he said he expected them to spend the day, but that all depended on how quickly the floodwaters receded.
“They’ll be down there helping people get out of their homes or running supplies to them if they’re flooded in and running out,” Ray said.
The AFD firefighters will be operating around the Hazard area, Ray noted.
According to the Greenup County Public Safety Facebook page, Greenup County Emergency Management, Boyd County EM and Carter County all also sent response teams with boats to assist in swift water rescue and recovery.
“Join us in sending prayers to those affected and our first responders,” read the post.
Kentucky State Police set up phone lines for the following counties for those who have missing or unaccounted family members:
• Pike: (606) 433-7711
• Owsley: (859) 623-2404
• Wolfe: (606) 784-4127
• Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher or Perry: (606) 435-6069