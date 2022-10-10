ASHLAND An early Monday blaze at the Vincent Apartments on Winchester Avenue was contained before spreading and engulfing the entire building, according Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray.
The fire at the vacant apartment complex was reported around 7 a.m. — when crews arrived, Ray said, one person was seen fleeing the building.
Most of the damage was contained to the fourth-floor hallway, but some units were damaged, too, Ray noted.
According to the chief, the utilities to the building are cut and no one is “legally allowed to live there.”
“Fire just don’t spontaneously combust, most of the time,” Ray said. “You might have a pile of sawdust go up from the heat, but you almost always need an external heat source to cause a fire.”
Due to the circumstances, a fire investigation is under way.
The apartments were condemned in early May by the city after it was discovered there was a carbon monoxide leak stemming from the water heater.
The Ashland Fire Department was assisted by Cannonsburg and Russell, who brought more ladder trucks to the scene. The Westwood Volunteer Fire Department provided backup — there were about two or three calls for the service while AFD dealt with the fire, according to Ray.
No injuries — involving either firefighters or the lone occupant — were reported.