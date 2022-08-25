ASHLAND On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters and city officials gathered at Central Station to unveil the newest edition to Ashland Fire’s fleet.
The new Engine 1 received its ceremonial wetting, a practice assistant chief Steve Alley said dates back to at least the turn of the 20th Century.
During the ceremony, water from the old Engine 1 was hosed out of the new truck — firefighters then wiped the droplets down with rags before ceremonially “pushing” the truck back into the station, just like in the old days.
The engine is the third new truck added to the fleet in five years, according to Chief Greg Ray.
Ray said that’s only made possible through grants sought by the department — Ray said the new engine was purchased for $513,000, $400,000 of which was paid through a grant.
“I appreciate the hard work all you guys have put in to getting these grants,” Rays said.
While the most obvious feature with the new truck is the fact that it has many years of service life ahead of it rather than behind it, it will also double the tank capacity, according to Battalion Chief Jarrod Duncan.
“This will double our capacity, so it gives a few more critical minutes to run our engine when we first respond — that can make all the difference,” Duncan said.
The new Engine 1 was placed into service Wednesday evening — the old engine will be in the reserves, to be used in a pinch if the need arises.
Vice Mayor Josh Blanton called the engine “a piece of first-class equipment for a first-class department.”
Following the ceremony, the attendees indulged in cupcakes and punch.