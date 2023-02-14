ASHLAND A problem with a credit card processor at Arby’s on Winchester Avenue in Ashland caused confusion among customers recently.
According to Luke Prifogle, Chief Financial Officer of AES Restaurant Group, a number of transactions never fully went through from October 2022 until Feb. 13, 2023. The issue is now resolved, and customers seeing Arby’s charges pop up on their recent statements shouldn’t fret, he said, as they were not charged multiple times, and they’re not fraudulent.
Prifogle’s statement read as follows: “On Feb. 13, 2023, our Arby’s restaurant, located at 1045 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, discovered their drive-thru credit card terminal had not transmitted charges to our credit card processor over a period of several months beginning last October. When we fixed this issue, the terminal processed those drive-thru transactions, causing unexpected charges to our guests’ cards. Impacted guests visiting this Arby’s drive-thru from October 2022 through Feb. 13, 2023, had not been previously charged for their orders during this time frame, and their credit cards were not charged until this week. While these are legitimate charges related to real transactions, we understand the inconvenience the late posting creates for our valued guests and we want to make this right. If you were impacted and have questions or concerns, please contact payments@aesgroupllc.com and our processing team will review and respond.”