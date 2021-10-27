COLUMBUS American Electric Power plans to sell its Kentucky operations, which include Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transco, to Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., for $2.846 billion. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approvals.
AEP announced in April 2021 the company was conducting a strategic review of its Kentucky operations, including a potential sale.
“Kentucky Power and its employees are an important part of the communities in eastern Kentucky, and I am grateful for their valuable contributions to AEP,” Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer, said. “Liberty’s commitment to safety and operational excellence will allow Kentucky Power employees to continue their critical work producing and delivering reliable power for customers and communities. At the same time, the sale will strengthen AEP’s ability to invest in projects that will support a resilient, cleaner energy system.”
Headquartered in Ashland, Kentucky Power serves approximately 165,000 electricity customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties. AEP Kentucky Transco is a regulated transmission business with assets exclusively in Kentucky.
“We’ve been proud to serve Kentucky Power customers for more than a century, and the commitment of our employees will remain strong throughout this transition and beyond,” Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer, said. “We are working closely with Liberty to ensure a seamless transition for our customers and communities. Through their focus on safety, reliability, customer service and sustainability, Liberty is well-positioned to serve Kentucky customers. The same skilled and experienced employees who work to keep the lights on for our customers will continue to do so as part of Liberty.”
The sale directly impacts 360 employees, including 315 who work for Kentucky Power and 45 from AEP whose roles directly support Kentucky operations. These employees will transfer to Liberty when the sale is completed, the AEP website stated.
Over the last decade, Liberty Power has grown from a small start-up to the largest independent retail electricity provider in the United States. Liberty Power’s initial focus was providing small and medium-sized businesses with energy; the company has expanded to serve commercial and residential customers.
In 2012, Liberty Power received the distinction of being the largest Hispanic-owned energy company in the United States and the eighth largest Hispanic-owned company overall on the Hispanic Business 500.
Upon close of the sale, Liberty will acquire AEP’s Kentucky operations by purchasing all the stock of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transco. AEP expects to net approximately $1.45 billion in cash after taxes and transaction fees. The proceeds from the sale will be used to eliminate AEP’s forecasted equity needs in 2022 as the company invests in regulated renewables, transmission and other projects. Liberty will acquire all assets and assume liabilities of the Kentucky operations except for pension and other postretirement benefit obligations for the period the impacted employees were employed by AEP. AEP expects to provide customary transition services to Liberty after the closing.
AEP expects the sale to have an immaterial, one-time impact to after-tax book earnings. The transaction will be $0.01-$0.02 accretive to 2022 ongoing earnings.
The sale is subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The transaction is also subject to federal clearance in keeping with the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a media release from the company stated.
Kentucky Power owns 1,075 megawatts of generation, including Big Sandy, a 295-megawatt natural gas-fueled plant in Louisa. The Mitchell Plant will continue to be operated by AEP through its Wheeling Power subsidiary, pending regulatory approval of new plant ownership and operating agreements that will be filed this year. The 200 employees who work at the plant will be transferred from Kentucky Power to Wheeling Power. Liberty will own and obtain power from Kentucky Power’s 50% portion of the plant through 2028.
Kentucky Power will contact customers to inform them about the agreement; company officials said they require no action.
Customers should continue to report outages and safety hazards to Kentucky Power and continue to send their bill payments to Kentucky Power; rates will still be regulated by the Kentucky PSC through the usual process.