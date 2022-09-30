American Electric Power has signed an amended agreement on the sale of its Kentucky operations to Liberty, according to a press release.
AEP expects to close the sale in January 2023 after approval of the transaction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is due by Dec. 16, stated the release.
AEP said the amendment does not affect planned equity needs or operating earnings guidance.
When the sale is closed, Liberty will acquire AEP's Kentucky operations by buying all of the stock of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transco for $2.646 billion — a reduced amount.
According to the release, AEP will receive about $1.2 billion in cash, net of taxes and transaction fees.
"This sale will provide significant benefits to customers in eastern Kentucky to help offset volatile fuel prices and support economic growth," said Nicholas Akins, AEP chair and chief executive officer. "It also will support AEP's ability to invest in projects throughout our regulated businesses that will enable the move to a clean, more reliable and resilient energy system."
AEP also announced that Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power's president and chief operating officer, has been named President and COO of Southwestern Electric Power Company, effective Jan. 1.
David Swain will lead the Kentucky operations, according to Liberty, when the transaction is finalized.