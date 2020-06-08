HUNTINGTON The Cabell County Public Library took a step closer to beginning construction on its Barboursville Library, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation and Appalachian Power, an AEP company.
The current Barboursville Public Library building first opened in 1967, and it has continuously had damaging water problems. The grant funds from the AEP Foundation will be used to help build a new 14,000 square-foot public library. The grant also will be used as a part of the match towards the previously awarded National Endowments for the Humanities grant.
The new library, which will be between the Barboursville Senior Center and the railroad underpass on Central Avenue, will include space for studying, a large meeting room, dedicated space for children and young adults, and more.
“We are so excited to be being awarded this wonderful grant from American Electric Power and Appalachian Power for the new library in Barboursville. It is absolutely great to have support from our community,” Judy Rule, director, said.
According to Chris Beam, the president and COO of Appalachian Power, “The American Electric Power Foundation is happy to support the library. The new library will benefit Barboursville in so many ways, from providing entertainment and education resources, to serving as a center in the community.”
For more information, call Rule at (304) 528-5700 or email jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us.