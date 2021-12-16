ASHLAND Kentucky Power announced Thursday that the American Electric Power Foundation will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross to address immediate needs in tornado-stricken areas of Kentucky and five other Midwestern states, according to a Kentucky Power press release.
AEP and its operating companies are also encouraging employees to donate to The Salvation Army’s special disaster relief fund to provide support to victims, stated the release.
Devastating tornadoes ravaged parts of western Kentucky and five other states on Dec. 10 and 11. The storms destroyed thousands of businesses, left tens of thousands of people without housing and killed more than 70.
“Our hearts go out to our fellow Kentuckians affected by this horrible tragedy, and we send our sincere thanks to the first responders and crews who continue recovery and restoration efforts,” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power’s president and chief operating officer.