The American Electric Power Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations that are working to address immediate needs in the flood-stricken areas of eastern Kentucky, according to a press release.
Kentucky Power announced on Tuesday that Save the Children, American Red Cross of Kentucky, The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Team Kentucky Government Fund will each receive $25,000.
More than 23,000 Kentucky Power customers were without power as a result of the devastating floods.
“While our focus remains on restoring power, we’re proud to join relief efforts as we begin to rebuild and heal following this catastrophic event,” said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power.
Kentucky Power services 20 eastern Kentucky counties and provides funding to the AEP Foundation.