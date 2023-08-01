ASHLAND The King’s Daughters Health Foundation and Auxiliary announced they are donating 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to first responders and community organizations in eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to a press release.
AEDs deliver an electrical shock to an individual suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, a condition that affects more than 350,000 Americans each year, according to the release.
Only about 10% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive, stated the release.
This is the fourth year for the AED donation program, which is funded through the sale of special heart month T-shirts to King’s Daughters team members and the community. More than 100 have been donated since 2020.
This year’s recipients include the following: Ashland Area YMCA, Boyd County 911, Boyd County Schools Agricultural Department, Decature Township Volunteer Fire Department, East Fork Fire Department, Elliott County Emergency Management, Greenup County Detention Center, Helping Hands of Greenup County, Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, Hillcrest Bruce Mission, Ironton Catholic Community, Johnson County Senior Citizen Center, Lowmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Lawrence County (Ky.) Fiscal Court, Lawrence County (Ohio) Domestic Shelter, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, Raceland Police Department, Rock Hill Youth Sports, Rose Hill Schools, South Point Volunteer Fire Department, United Ashland Ministry/Unity Square and Webbville Volunteer Fire Department.
The AEDs were awarded based on community need, with an emphasis on first responders and location, according to the release.