ASHLAND A nationwide advocacy group for folks in recovery has started a chapter in Ashland.
Doug Lewis, a local man in recovery, said he got involved with the organization Young People in Recovery. With 59 chapters in 15 states, Lewis said the organization acts as an advocacy group for those suffering from addiction.
"The aim is to support all people seeking recovery by helping them find resources and community based services and being there as a voice," he said. "This is open to everyone — whether you're in recovery or someone whose family member is in active addiction."
Lewis said the organization is not a replacement for any recovery program, but a way to represent people in recovery in the community, provide harm reduction measures (like Narcan) and put on sober entertainment.
"This is important for people out there to realize they can have fun without any substances," he said.
He said issues the local chapter will be advocating for is more recovery housing in Ashland and more second-chance employers.
"It's vital," he said. "We hope to reduce the stigma around addiction and those who have been incarcerated."
Lewis said the organization — which has about five to 10 members — will be kicking off things by participating in Recovery Fest this weekend at Central Park.
He said meetings of the organization will start Aug. 17. Those will be conducted at the Pathways facility at Greenup Avenue and 22nd Street at 6 p.m. every Thursday, he said.
Anyone seeking to get involved can contact Lewis at doug.lewis@youngpeopleinrecovery.org or by calling (606) 315-9751.
"We're here to help anyone — you don't have to be a young person," Lewis added.
