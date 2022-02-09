ASHLAND If there’s one thing a florist will say to you this Valentine’s Day season, it’s “Order early.”
Flower shops all over the region report difficulty in purchasing a variety of items from wholesalers, from flowers to vases to that soft, mushy stuff called floral foam used to hold flowers in place for arrangements.
All signs point to COVID-19 as the culprit.
Gene Perkins, manager of Fields Flower Shop in Ashland, said his store has been affected for the last year and a half.
“Plants, flowers, products, everything,” he said. “There’s been a scarcity with every wholesaler within 200 miles. One week you can’t get yellow roses and the next week you can get yellow roses but you can’t get daisies.”
Perkins said many flowers available to area retailers are grown in South America; many fields were plowed under in early 2020 because of lack of demand and difficulty in shipping linked to the pandemic.
He said shoppers would do well to order early because his store plans to scale back production this year, meaning instead of making up 175 to 200 arrangements, there will be only 75 to 100.
“I have no idea when this will stop,” he said. “Twenty years here, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Rick Davidson, of Country Garden Florist in Summit, said last year’s icy weather and power outages were problematic for the store, and this year, shortages are hurting.
“A lot of people will go on the computer to order and nationally, it shows you what you can get, but then regionally, it’s not taken into account,” Davidson said. “You can get roses and staples, but if they want succulents, a certain color of hydrangea, baby roses — real specific deatils — they will be unavailable.”
He said the cost of roses always goes up by about 60% around Valentine’s Day, but he’s seen about a 25% increase on all items.
However, he said he doesn’t expect to run out of flowers, as they work with three suppliers. Still, ordering early is a good idea.
“A lot of times, if you don’t order early, you’ll have to take pot luck,” he said.
Wild Paint Cut Flowers in Ashland raises its own flowers throughout the local growing season. Owner Karen Hogsten said she also supplies flowers for Valentine’s Day, but she’s seen prices triple and some items difficult, if not impossible, to find.
“Florist foam, you can’t get it,” she said, noting she believes it’s a supply chain problem. “It’s like everything else, like soda or crackers.”
For Valentine’s Day, Hogsten said she will order flowers, but this shortage is a lesson.
“The big story is all these local flower farmer groups. Local growers are surging,” she said.
Becky Carter, owner of Becky’s Bowkays in Greenup County, said the price of flowers has just about doubled.
“We always get hit with it a couple of weeks before Valentine’s Day,” Carter said. “People don’t understand that we have to raise our prices just to keep up.”
She said supply and shipping problems both have contributed to a shortage of flowers, as well as vases, floral foam and about anything else a florist would need to do business.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I’ve been here 22 years and this is unreal.”
At All That Bloomz in Grayson, Korrie Sparks said although prices have increased, the store’s prices for Valentine’s Day will be the same as last year.
“We are paying more this year and it’s harder to get everything, including vases and floral foam,” Sparks said, blaming the pandemic for the difficulties. “COVID has put a damper on everything, but we have been blessed.” She said she expects the store will have all the items necessary to meet customer needs.
In addition to not raising prices, she said the store will be open for customers to purchase arrangements on Feb. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Customers may also place orders at that time.
The store will offer a dozen roses in a vase for $75 and six options for mixed bouquets.
“We’ve got this,” she said. “We’ve got it all covered.”
Flowers by Jeanie in Olive Hill also is ready for the holiday.
Owner Phyllis Sturgill said her orders for flowers and all that entails are in.
“We’ve got everything, no problem,” Sturgill said. “Now people who have waited on buying their stuff, then they might have a problem.”
She said vases were ordered three weeks ago, but any shortage could be because of high demand.
“With COVID, flower farmers have had so many COVID deaths that demand for flowers has been higher and it kind of depletes the stock and growers have to hurry to get more in the ground or going in the greenhouse,” she said.
She said the cost of flowers have been at least 10% higher as a result.
But, she said, the key to Valentine’s Day is to avoid delay, whether you’re buying or selling.
“It’s a lot about management,” she said. “You have to grab it when you can get it.”
