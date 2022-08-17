ASHLAND Rafael and Carmen Rodríguez came to Ashland in 1996 and opened a game-changing restaurant in downtown.
La Finca, at 1202 Greenup Ave., opened and closed its doors for the last time on Monday, as the couple decided to retire.
Mrs. Rodríguez said she would miss seeing customers.
“I really appreciate the customers. They are like family to me,” she said. “They are very, very special.”
The original location of La Finca was on Winchester Avenue. After 11 years, the couple moved the eatery to Greenup Avenue. Many considered it the first authentic Mexican restaurant in town.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins, who presented the Rodriguezes with a key to the city, said he will miss his favorite dish, chori pollo.
“They set the standard for authentic Mexican cuisine in our community,” Perkins said. “They created a landmark in our downtown and I’m going to miss the food and their wonderful service. ... We’re all going to miss their chips and salsa.”
He said while he hates the city is going to lose the restaurant, he wishes them the best in retirement.
Mrs. Rodriguez said in less than a month, a cousin, Jimmy López, will reopen the restaurant under the name Sopapilla’s and with new decor.
Despite a new dining experience ahead of them, La Finca customers said they will miss the restaurant.
Kathy Schnitzker of Ashland said she and husband, Bill, ate there weekly since it opened.
“They know us on sight and will come say hello to us. Always great, fast service and the best Mexican food in town,” she said. “We will miss their smiling friendly faces so much, but I know they are leaving it in good hands with their family.”
Flatwoods resident Lee Blackaby said he and wife, Bonnie, ate there frequently when they both worked in Ashland.
“After I changed jobs and Bonnie was no longer working in Ashland, we only got to dine there occasionally. Our favorite menu item was their chicken chimichanga — so good,” he said. “We will miss the great food, as well as Rafael and Carmen’s warmth and graciousness. I will always believe their efforts to bring authentic Mexican food to Ashland, and their 25-plus years of success, opened the door for other Mexican restaurants to come here.”
La Finca has been the favorite Mexican restaurant of Rachel Craft of Ashland.
“My favorite meal is the Pollo Special,” she said. “Carmen, Rafael and the other employee were always so friendly and welcoming. Carmen always asked about school and my family. I’m going to miss the food — specifically the salsa! — but I know how hard everyone worked, and they deserve the retirement. I appreciate all the great times I had there with my friends.”
Mrs. Rodriguez said the couple might spend some time traveling in the future, but for now, they plan to enjoy being home in Ashland.
“We love our Ashland, so we will stay here,” she said. “It’s a nice city, very quiet and all our friends are here. This is my home.”