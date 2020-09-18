ASHLAND An Ashland girl continues to try to make 2020 bearable — and more colorful — for the community.
Grace Worthington, 16, who learned to sew this year and has made masks for workers at Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation, recently started a fundraiser called Color Covid with Kindness. She’s raising money to provide coloring books to children in shelters, hospitals and day cares. She said she and her brother were taught to help others, but she also was inspired by Ashland’s Random Acts of Cody Kindness.
“RACK gave me even more want to bring kindness and strive to not give up on the little things in life that can bring a smile,” she said. “I want to bring some smiles to the little kids that may not quite understand.”
The Fairview High School student who works part time at My Dad’s Pizza said she saw the need, as children seem to be struggling with sadness and she asks readers to share her message and to donate money to the cause.
“A simple $5 can purchase five coloring books,” she said. “Any donation is a wonderful blessing.”
Donating via PayPal is available and she said there are plans for a dropoff box for those who would prefer to donate coloring books.
She also plans to let donors know how it goes.
“Pictures and documentation will be posted in updates as the fundraiser continues,” she said.
So far, Color Covid with Kindness has raised about $110.
To donate to Color Covid with Kindness, visit https://myevent.com/colorcovidwithkindness?fbclid=IwAR2Xn0oP-6Tsjj_8M72RCpCRIe7Eo9ymdvo9ifLS-amyjQU6CbA8GnO9bc4