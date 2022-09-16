ASHLAND Addiction Recovery Care announces two promotions: Matt Brown to chief administration officer and Kayla Parsons to senior vice president of business administration.
Both Brown and Parsons originally came to ARC as clients, and since then, have built successful careers helping others who are struggling with addiction.
During his time as an ARC employee, Brown has helped grow the organization by more than 20 programs. As chief administration officer, he plays a vital role in overseeing ARC’s 30-plus programs across 21 eastern and central Kentucky counties.
“When I first came to ARC for treatment all those years ago, I could not have foreseen the transformative impact it would have on my life,” Brown said. “I am grateful to be part of a team that is so dedicated to helping others. Our continued growth will allow us to help even more people reach long-term recovery.”
Parsons came to ARC in 2016 after a decade-long battle with addiction. Leveraging ARC’s vocational training opportunities, she first began as residential staff, and today, as vice president of business administration. plays a large role in ARC’s finance and human resource departments, strategic communications, business development and organizational strategy.
“Recovery from addiction is possible — and my story is proof. My own experience going from crisis to career is why I’m so passionate about advancing ARC’s mission and helping more people lead healthy, purposeful lives,” Parsons said.
ARC promoted several others on its leadership team, as well:
• Pat Fogarty is chief operating officer.
• Jessica Burke is chief legal and government affairs officer.
• Megan Coldiron is senior vice president of business operations.
• John Wilson is Kentucky market president.
“As a large and continuously growing organization serving one of Kentucky’s most vulnerable populations, our staff plays an essential role in advancing our mission,” said Tim Robinson, ARC’s President and CEO. “The Addiction Recovery Care leadership team encompasses a wide range of personal and professional experiences that allow us to better serve our clients and partners in the Commonwealth and beyond.”
For more information, visit arccenters.com/about-us/executive-leadership.