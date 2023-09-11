BELLEFONTE Addiction Recovery Care announced it is now hiring for Bellefonte Hospital and Recovery Center jobs.
In a news release Monday, ARC Healthcare said the organization has remained committed to bringing back local jobs to the Ashland area.
Plans are moving right along to reopen doors on the former OLBH campus, including the inpatient psychiatric hospital and comprehensive behavioral health facility.
Current open roles are: clinical counselor, director of dietary services, director of plant operations, director of recreational therapy, director of social/clinical services, housekeeping staff, medical director, mental health technician, nurse supervisor, recreational therapist and registered nurse.
Additional full- and part-time jobs will be posted as ARC continues to move closer to a partial opening date later this year, according to the release. Once fully operational, ARC will employ about 200 people at the facility.
“We’re glad to play a role in bringing back jobs to a community that has welcomed us with open arms,” said Bellefonte Community CEO Johnathan Frazier.
Visit arccenters.com/bellefonte/#jobs to learn more and/or apply. One may also follow the Facebook page for more information.