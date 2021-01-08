After enduring a unimaginably long, grueling wait, the family of Jamie Fitzgerald received the news that the Catlettsburg man’s body has finally been found — nearly a month after he went missing — and rescue crews are aiming for a safe recovery.
Read a statement from the Adamo Group: “The loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald have been notified that he has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. First responders and federal officials have also been notified. Crews from the Adamo Group are currently working to safely recover him. More information will be announced as it becomes available.”
Fitzgerald was one of two local men who were unaccounted for following a power plant collapse near Manchester, Ohio, on Dec. 9. The body of Doug Gray, a Greenup County native, was discovered by that Saturday, Dec. 12.
Fitzgerald’s family and friends held out hope that he was still alive amid the rubble. The Adamo Group, which was over the controlled demolition project on the Killen site, announced Fitzgerald’s death on Monday. Dec. 14.
By Dec. 22, the Adamo Group released a statement that indicated the recovery of Fitzgerald’s body could take up to another month, with a projected date of mid- to late January.
For 30 days, Fitzgerald’s fiancee, Lora Conley, children and other family members and friends waited and waited. In the meantime, people of the community came together in support of Fitzgerald and his family, holding prayer and charity events.
There are several GoFundMe pages designated toward the support of Fitzgerald’s family, Gray’s family and Travis Miller, a Grayson man who survived but suffered serious injuries and faces many surgeries along his recovery road.