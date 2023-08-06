ASHLAND Area fans of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS were shocked to learn of Ashland’s connection to Golden Globe winner,and Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton, but no one was more surprised than Norton himself.
The popular show hosted by Harvard University professor and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr. began its ninth season this year, and Norton’s family tree was the subject of one of the year’s interesting episodes. Norton was born in Boston and grew up in Columbia, Maryland, and never knew he had an Ashland connection.
The program began with details of Frank Baals, Norton’s great-great grandfather who lived in Ashland.
“I’ve never heard that name, not even Frank, but the name Baals also was within my grandfather’s maternal lines, but I literally never heard the story,” Norton said. Baals’s career in railroad work brought him from Indiana to the Ashland-Russell area. Some of the findings of the program’s researchers weren’t the type of things that Norton would have hoped for. Baals’s terrible death on Sept. 16, 1905, at age 52, was initially covered in a cloud of confusion, of whether he was murdered, or his death was the result of an accident. Soon, though, Ashland bartender Thomas “Rat” Haney was arrested as a murder suspect. Ashland was wet because this was before prohibition.
There was a railroad strike going on then, and as yardmaster for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad in Ashland, Baals was part of management, and was working to keep trains moving.
“Those who were acquainted with Mr. Baals will remember that he was a very plain-spoken man, letting the result be what it would,” is information read by Norton that was discovered by the show’s producers. That may help explain why a few days before Baals’s death, he was in a political conversation with several men and was said to have expressed himself very freely about the subject, which was said to have caused ill feelings for some of the men. The Fort Wayne Daily News printed on Nov. 1, 1906, that Baals was murdered after a political argument.
Gates also had Norton to read this account: “No motive for the murder of Mr. Baals has yet been discovered. He had money on his person on the night he met his death, but it was not touched. His injuries were all about the head and were evidently inflicted by a club or other instrument. A neighbor saw Mr. Baals on the night of the murder sitting in front of the barber shop. He saw a man come along and strike Baals over the head. Mrs. Baals heard her husband call, and running out upon the porch saw him hanging to a post, blood streaming from his wounds.
The Fort Wayne (Indiana) Sentinel printed a similar account on April 19, 1906, that a neighbor said he saw a man approach Baals as he sat in front of a barber shop and strike Baals and saw him fall to the ground. Later the neighbor saw the assailant assist Baals toward his home. The Huntington (Indiana) Herald, though, mentioned two men in a July 20, 1906, article, “He was carried home by two unknown men and laid against his door and in doing so attracted the attention of Mrs. Baals, who opened the door, finding her husband in a dying condition.” That paper also printed, “For several years he (Baals) had been employed in the railroad yard in Ashland, Ky.” Baals and his wife were the parents of (discrepancy) five or six children. He was a member of the I.O.O.F. and the Masonic order.
The 1901-02 Ashland city directory is the most recent city directory available at Boyd County Public Library before 1905, and Baals was listed as living at 410 Front Ave. in it. The 1897 city directory is the oldest directory available at BCPL, and Baals was listed as living at 618 E. Carter Ave. in it. Baals was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Fort Wayne Sentinel printed on April 19, 1906, “Frank Baals, an old Fort Wayne man, who was for years yardmaster for the Wabash at Andrews, died at Ashland, Ky.” His time as a yardmaster in Indiana was in the 1890s.
Baals already had experience dealing with strikes because he was a yard master in Indiana in the 1890s during the historic American Railway Union Strike (commonly known as the Pullman Strike) against the Pullman Palace Car Company, manufacturer of railroad cars in Chicago. The strike began on May 11, 1894, and spread across the country before ending on July 20, 1894.
The federal government obtained an injunction against strikers, and railroad workers were in battles with the United States Army. President Grover Cleveland had the Army to stop strikers from obstructing trains. Estimations were that 70 people died and 57 others were injured. The American Railway Union was dissolved, and strike leader Eugene V. Debs was sentenced to six months in prison. Because of the Pullman Strike, Cleveland and Congress created Labor Day, as a conciliatory gesture toward the labor movement. That Pullman Strike piece of history was actually a clue to the correct response “Labor Day” on “Jeopardy!” this year.
Haney was tried in Boyd County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of willful murder and was sentenced to according to court records, “The Penitentiary at Frankfort, there to be confined at hard labor for the period of ten years.” The 1908 city directory list Thomas (Jennie) Haney, Thomas was listed as a bartender, and lived at 208 East Front Ave. Thomas Haney was in prison then but this could have been listed since he was the husband in the family. Thomas Haney died on Jan. 4, 1919, in Ashland and is buried at the Catholic cemetery on Pollard Road. On his death certificate he was listed as a steel mason, and his cause of death was a condition called labor pneumonia.
On the show Norton learned that his great-great-great grandfather was born in Philadelphia and became an iron manufacturer. He sided with the Union and was a marshall during the Civil War and refused to capture slaves. A letter was shown during the show that he wrote to President Abraham Lincoln requesting that slaves be allowed to be Union soldiers. Norton also was told he had another relative that supported the Confederacy during the Civil War. It was also revealed that his 12th great grandmother was Pocahontas. Norton said he had heard this and thought it was family lore and may not be true. The legendary Native American Pocahontas was married to Virginia politician John Rolfe. She is known for her association of the colonial settlement of Jamestown, Virginia.
(The Ashland Daily Independent goes all the way back to its founding on Dec.17, 1896. Unfortunately, information for this article was unavailable because of a flood that destroyed copies of The ADI from the 1905-07 era.)