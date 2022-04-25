CANNONSBURG Malibu Jack’s at Camp Landing Entertainment District in Boyd County conducted its official grand opening on Friday. Complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Ashland Alliance, the event was attended by representatives of local businesses and a crowd of patrons from all around the region who have come to enjoy the entertainment venue since its soft opening. Music, live radio remotes and fun for all ages marked the event.
“What a wonderful day to be in eastern Kentucky,” said Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs. “Nine months ago, this property was purchased. The amount of activity, the amount of progress, and the amount of hope that has been brought the region through this project is amazing. How long has it been since you have driven past this parking lot, and it has been full every single weekend? What a wonderful driver to bring people to our community.”
“It’s only been nine months and seven days, and as short a time as that is we have been able to accomplish all this,” said Jason Camp, co-owner of Camp Landing. “And it’s not just one person or group but the entire community that has worked to bring this all together. With the Ashland Alliance, the Boyd County government, and everyone else we were able to bring this together.
“It all started with one meeting (Camp Investments Vice President of Operations) TJ Morrison and I had,” Camp added. “We went to Lexington and sat down with (Malibu Jack’s co-owner) Terry Hatton. And after about two hours of talking about our vision and how we could rejuvenate this area and the dead mall space, he (Hatton) just looked at us and said this is exactly what we have been looking for. So, we are so happy to have them here. They are our anchor tenant and our partner in this project, and the Hatton family has been phenomenal to partner with and work together.”
Said Hatton: “We are really excited to be here, and I have to tell you a little story about how we ended up here. I got to meet Jason and TJ Morrison, which was an absolute thrill. They introduced me to Eric Chaney, and Eric and I would walk around this mall.”
Hatton said one evening he realized that he needed to ask the Boyd County judge-executive a question, so he called.
“I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘I’m chasing a cow.’ I said don’t worry about it, I’ll call Jason (Camp). So, I called Jason and asked what he was doing, and he said, ‘I’m watching Eric Chaney chase a cow.’ So, what I love about this place is that those kinds of people are your leadership and your innovators; they are people that we wanted to deal with.”
Hatton said his experience dealing with this region was like a breath of fresh air and that everyone was motivated to get things done.
“It wasn’t like dealing with the bureaucratic stuff we get when we go to Chicago or Miami. What they did here was pave the way for it to be easy for us to be in Ashland and Boyd County,” Hatton said. “Eric, TJ and Jason have been wonderful and you’re lucky to have people like that in your community.
“And I’m an old softie,” he said, getting emotional as he thanked all of the Malibu Jack’s team, who spent six to eight months in the area working hard to bring their plans to life.
On a lighter (or perhaps heavier) note, he said when they all came back to him, they would say they had “gained 10 pounds” eating at all the wonderful area restaurants.
“We are just happy to be here and look forward to you all being a part of this venture for the next 30 to 50 years. We’re not going anywhere,” he said. “This is our home now.”
