ASHLAND The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is accepting donations of wigs, not just for training purposes, but for giving purposes.
It’s part of a program called Stepping Stones, which started in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield. The salon accepts donated wigs, then students wash and style them before giving them to local cancer patients who are referred by their physicians.
Banfield said she had a friend who had cancer and she received a wig that was subpar.
“She came in with a wig that she had purchased and insurance paid for it. It was an over-$500 wig,” Banfield said. “It was so ill-fitting. She came in and said, ‘What do I do with this?’ I got so upset.”
She decided she wanted her students to have empathy for those who lost hair because of illness and to know how to fit them for wigs. So she presented the idea to her boss, who thought it was a great idea and allotted more space for the Stepping Stones project, which has caught on and is offered by various cosmetology outlets in several states.
“We opened it up to donations and ended up with more than 500 wigs,” she said. “We took a week of doing nothing but servicing those wigs, just doing the best we could with what we had to work with.”
During the first year, Banfield of Raceland said 300 wigs were given to cancer patients in the area.
“It amazed me that we had so much cancer in the area,” she said. “It opened up my eyes to a whole new level.”
Several years later, Banfield would become even more familiar with what cancer patients go through: She was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
“I had empathy and my students had empathy for these women that comes from knowing what it is to lay your hands on someone so ill,” she said. “But I didn’t really know.”
She struggled through a recurrence, but said she’s now six years past cancer, which means her chances of another recurrence are reduced by 50%.
She said she’s glad to know the college continues her program and she wishes them the best.
Mourine Smith, program coordinator, said cancer is an illness close to her heart.
“My mother passed in September 2019 after a long, seven-year battle of ovarian cancer, and in September 2020, my father passed from gastric/colon cancer,” she said. “Any time we can help our clients feel better about themselves with a wig, we open our arms and hearts to them.”
She said it’s an honor to help cancer patients.
“Cancer has the power to take so much away from the patient. Those who donate wigs to our program make a difference in the lives of those who are affected,” Smith said.
Wigs can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the salon on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street.
Monetary donations can be given by contacting Brooke Seasor at brooke.seasor@kctcs.edu.
