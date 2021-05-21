The Kentucky region of Phi Theta Kappa had its virtual convention and awards ceremony last month.
The Ashland Community and Technical College Alpha Omega Gamma chapter of PTK received several awards, including second runner-up for the College Project Award, Distinguished Administrator Award and the Horizon Advisor Award.
“I began advising PTK last fall and I was just blown away by the initiative of these current members,” said Janet Thompson. “They’re so eager to get involved. Their dedication and thoroughness are both amazing and inspiring.”
For the college project, PTK members chose to complete promotional activities for the 2020 Census in hopes of increasing the number of people locally, particularly their peers, who completed the Census.
“The project that they chose, which was very timely in that it was the year of the Census, was something that of value to both the college, the community and to them as individuals,” said PTK advisor Dan Bailey, who has been an advisor with the organization since the ACTC chapter was chartered in 1994. “There are 22 chapters in the Kentucky region, so to be second runner up, I think is significant.”
Steve Woodburn, Chief Student Affairs Officer, said he was impressed by the willingness of PTK members to participate in this project and was proud of their success.
Woodburn was the recipient of the Distinguished Administrator Award for his support of PTK activities on campus.
Bailey was the recipient of the Horizon Advisor Award, an award he has received numerous times since the chapter was chartered.
PTK recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in all 50 of the United States and 10 foreign countries.
Visit kentucky-region.ptk.org/Home.aspx for more information.