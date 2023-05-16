ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College professor of biology Dr. Aschalew Mengistu has been named a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2023-24, the first Fulbright Scholar for the school.
Mengistu, who is from Ethiopia, will spend 10 months in the country doing research on enteroviruses, a group of viruses causing several mild infectious illnesses and can cause serious illnesses if infecting the central nervous system.
“ACTC is so proud of Dr. Mengistu’s selection as a Fulbright Scholar,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO. “He epitomizes world-class instruction, and we are grateful he is being recognized.”
Mengistu has worked with enteroviruses before, in particular for his PhD.
“Enteroviruses are widely distributed and cause different diseases from gastrointestinal to central nervous diseases. It is important to understand their types and distribution,” Mengistu said. Polio is one of the more than 200 enteroviruses.
Mengistu joined the ACTC faculty in August 2007. He earned his Ph. D in medical microbiology from the University of Wales College of Medicine in Great Britain in 2002. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University upon completion of his Ph.D.
The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program offers more than 400 awards in more than 135 countries for U.S. citizens to teach, research and carry out professional projects around the world. The program was established by Congress in 1946 with the goal of increasing mutual understanding and support friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.
Recipients of the award must have a doctoral degree.