ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College participated in Tree Week last week, with more than 100 Fraser Fir seedlings being distributed to faculty, staff and students across all three ACTC campuses.
All recipients also received a complimentary tree facts sheet.
Tree Week, which is aimed at promoting unity and appreciation for trees, included tree activities in conjunction with the Urban Forest Initiative’s Tree Week.
“Tree week was a huge success at ACTC, and we thank the Urban Forest Initiative for all their support,” Ashley Vanderpool, director of Career Services, said. “Each event had an excellent turnout, and we received a lot of positive feedback. The tree seedlings were adopted quickly and a total of 101 trees found a new place to put down roots in our local community.”
Redrock Farm, a Christmas Tree Farm in Chelsea, Vermont, provided trees, and planting tips.